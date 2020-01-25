Home

Devi Dayal SHARMA

Devi Dayal SHARMA Obituary
SHARMA, BA, LL.B, Devi Dayal It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Devi Dayal Sharma on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health surrounded by his family. He was a loving and devoted husband for 56 years to Achla Sharma and father to Seema (Paul), Rajesh (Soraya) and Rajeev. He was a loving grandfather to Vikram, Sameer and Naomi who will miss his infectious smile and unconditional love. He will also be missed by his large extended family and his dear friends with whom he had a special bond. He was born in Punjab, India and brought his family to Canada in 1975. He attended Osgoode Hall Law School to re-qualify as a lawyer and was called to the Ontario Bar in 1994. He practiced law with his son Rajeev in Vaughan until he went into the hospital and loved being a lawyer and helping people however he could.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
