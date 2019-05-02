Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DFC William PRICE. View Sign Obituary

PRICE, DFC, William William Price passed away peacefully at Elginwood Long Term Care Home in Richmond Hill on Friday, February 15, 2019, in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Nancy Price (nee Kelly). Loving father of David (deceased) and his wife Rita, now of Aylesbury, U.K. Cherished grandfather of Gareth and his wife Grace, also of Aylesbury, and Amanda and her husband Robert Fox of Tramore, Ireland. Great-grandfather of Violet, Archie, Ruby, Ryan and Isla. Dear brother of Margaret, Isa, Nancy, and James. Predeceased by his siblings Helen, Violet, Eddie, and Dick. Devoted husband to his first wife Betty. Also mourning Bill are his step-sons Kevin McGuffin (Karen) and Craig McGuffin (Mary Lou) of Toronto, and many other members of his extended family in Canada. Bill was a citizen of the United Kingdom, and of his newly chosen home of Canada. He was a proud serving member of the Royal Air Force 223 Squadron and the Royal Canadian Air Force 405 "Pathfinder" Squadron. Bill successfully completed a total of 88 sorties, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, returning home as a Warrant Officer. There will be a commemoration of Bill's life at the Richmond Hill Retirement Residence, 70 Bernard Ave. in Richmond Hill, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019

