BINELLI, DIANA God called Diana peacefully, on December 14, 2019 at the age of 84. She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Aldo. Cherished by her dear children, son, Peter Binelli (Ruth) and daughter, Joanne Sanajko (Bill). Proud grandmother to Timothy Binelli (Renee), Robert and Paul Binelli and Michael and Wendy Diana Sanajko. Diana will always be remembered by her sister Margaret Newburn of Sudbury. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Rd. East, 905-303-0770), on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A private cremation will follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Diana may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Arthritis Society. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019