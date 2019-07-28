Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA BORG. View Sign Service Information Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO 3299 DUNDAS ST Toronto , ON M6P 2A5 (416)-767-1176 Obituary

BORG, DIANA December 23, 1933 - July 25, 2019 It is with much sadness, that we announce the passing of our mother Diana. Mom left us peacefully with her family by her side at The Dorothy Ley Hospice. She was predeceased and is reunited with her loving husband Michael Borg, son Ronald and loving parents Joseph and Mary Ricci. Adored mother to Mary Lou, Joseph (Anne), Michael (Patricia) and beloved Non to Taryn (Greg), Kailey (Marc), Taylor (Katie), Sydney, Noa, Cole and Asia. Born and raised in Toronto, Diana lead an extraordinary life with wonderful parents who instilled strong family values that she passed down to her four children. Diana was a remarkable woman. Her devotion to her family and friends was unparalleled and she lived life to the fullest. A snow bird for 30 years, her winters were spent at her second home in Florida, where she enjoyed spending time with many friends whom she loved, walking along the beach and enjoying the boardwalk cafes. The summer months were spent at Non's Haven in the Kawartha's tending to meticulously beautiful gardens and encouraging everyone to lend a hand. Afternoons and evenings were spent gathering together and welcoming all, to swap stories and enjoy one another's company. At her Evergreen home in Mississauga, she enjoyed daily coffee, laughs and crafts with friends. A true artist, Diana created many lasting pieces of her artwork that we cherish. She was devoted to everyone in her life, and in turn, we felt her love and learned that her example of living life with a positive outlook is the key. Join us for a celebration commemorating the amazing life of Diana with a reception filled with music, food and conversation, on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas Street West, Toronto. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment to follow at Assumption Mausoleum. Donations made in Diana's memory to the , Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated.



