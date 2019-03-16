DIANA ELIZABETH AYMONG

AYMONG, DIANA ELIZABETH (nee MELLANBY) Diana passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Amyot Michael; her loving son Michael; and granddaughter Samantha. Predeceased by her sisters, Joan Beresford, Elinor Patterson and Cynthia Mellanby-Harris. Special 'Aunt Di' will be forever loved and remembered by her many nieces and nephews and family members. A memorial service will be held at St. Leonard's Anglican Church, 25 Wanless Avenue on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. 
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019
