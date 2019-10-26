PATERSON, Diana Elizabeth (nee HASZARD) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Diana on October 19, 2019 at the Scarborough Hospital - Birchmount Campus in her 77th year following a brief illness. Survived by her husband Douglas, daughter Lynn, and brother Jack. She is someone who touched our hearts and will be greatly missed by many extended family and friends. Diana was a Registered Practical Nurse at North York General Hospital for 16 years. Special thanks to Dr. Keen and the staff of 4A for their care and compassion at Scarborough Hospital. Visitation at Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In memory of Diana, donations to North York General Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

