PALMER, Diana Lillian November 3, 1939 - February 21, 2020 Peacefully passed away, after a long struggle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Karoline (Lillian), her beloved sister Marjorie and her brother-in-law Dennis Tallevi. Remembered fondly by her close friends Sylvia, Sharon, Kathryn and Ruth. Diana was born in Vancouver, BC and came to Toronto in 1946. She attended Bishop Strachan School and St. Clements School and graduated from the University of Toronto. She was a retired elementary school teacher (35 years with York Region District School Board). Her interests included sports, especially watching skating, tennis and the Blue Jays. Other interests were playing bridge, travelling, skiing and cars (especially her 1964 red Rambler convertible, grey Camero and white Thunderbird). Friends may call at the KANE-JERRETT FUNERAL HOME, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with eulogies to commence at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors without Borders, Parkinsons or ALS Societies, would be very much appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020