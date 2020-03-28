Home

WRIGHT, DIANA LYNN With sad and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Diana Wright into the Lord's care from Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Diana Wright, beloved wife of Reverend Dennis Wright, in her 73rd year. Loving mother of Kurt (Jen) Smith and Alison (Sean Meikle) Smith. Proud grandmother of Benjamin and Sienna. Loving daughter of Esther M. Treadway and the late Paul E. Treadway Sr., and loving sister of Paul (Janet) and Richard (Joyce). In keeping with Diana's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
