WEBB, Diana Maria On March 15, 2019, after a sudden and unexpected illness at the age of 62. She will be dearly missed by her beloved son Justin and lovingly remembered by his father Larry, as well as her aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Diana was an independent and hard-working woman who always saw the good in others. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles) on Sunday, March 24, from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to North York Harvest Food Bank would be appreciated. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019