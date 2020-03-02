|
PENDER, DIANA MARIE Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at the age of 62, after enjoying watching her beloved Maple Leafs shut out the Penguins. Devoted wife to Tony Da Silva for 20 years, cherished stepmom to Michael Da Silva (Tamara), younger sister to Darlene (Bill), loving aunt to Chelsea and Logan, a beloved daughter of the late Earl and Frances Pender. Diana was too modest to recognize her own beauty, or the success of her financial career. She inspired loyalty in friends and respect for all who met her because of her warmth, genuine interest in others and caring nature. Diana's sense of humour and lively spirit will be deeply missed. In memory of Diana, donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada. "A beautiful life that came to an end, She died as she lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one we loved, and will never forget."
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2020