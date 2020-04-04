|
MASSIAH, DIANA It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Diana Massiah. Diana passed peacefully at Toronto General Hospital with her sister Margaret, by her side, on March 25, 2020, at age 72. Predeceased by her parents, William and Princess Massiah. Dear Sister of Margaret (Toronto), Edgar (Eddie and Joy) (Barbados), Joan and the late Sidney (USA). Cherished Aunt of Andre, Adrian, Richard, Michelle and Lana. Loving Great-Aunt of Alexander, Nicholas, and Ariana. Friend of Suzanne Lima, Heather Rollock, Cheryl Phillips, Ricky Goldman, Lillian Bay, Grant Morris, Patricia Sammy, Rose Paradis and so many others. She was past President and member of the Harrison College - Queen's College Alumni Association. The family would like to thank the Avie Bennett family for their unwavering support and the staff at Toronto General Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital for their exceptional care. Donations in Diana's name, may be made to Toronto General Hospital and/or Princess Margaret Hospital. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel. A Celebration of Life, will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020