SCHATZ, DIANA MICHENER 1932 - 2020 Diana Michener Schatz, PhD, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on October 24th. Daughter of The Rt. Hon. Roland Michener and Norah Willis Michener. Survived by Roy, her loving husband of over 60 years, and children Laura (Cameron Binkley), Joan (Geoffrey Belisle), Roland, and grandchildren DK, Roland, Abbey, Michelle, Delaney and Riley. Diana began her career as an Assistant Chemist at Toronto General Hospital (TGH) in 1958 after she finished her PhD at the University of Toronto in Biochemistry – in itself a significant accomplishment for the times. She founded and was Director and CEO of The Michener Institute for Applied Health Sciences, initially known as the Toronto Institute of Medical Technology, for 37 years. Her work has supported the health care of millions of Canadians and set the standard for medical technology education in Canada, China and the Middle East. Today, The Michener, an integral part of the University Health Network (UHN), is the only institution in Canada devoted exclusively to applied health sciences education and is a leading academic partner for the healthcare system in Ontario and beyond. Diana not only blazed a trail for healthcare education nationally and globally, but as one of the first female directors of a major educational institution, she also paved the way for women in leadership roles in Canada. In 2019, Diana was the first educator honoured by the University Health Network with its Global Impact Award for her pioneering work in Canadian and global healthcare education. From its inception in 1963 to the 2019 production of Patience, Diana was one of the driving forces of the St. Anne's Music & Drama Society (MADS). When the group was founded, she not only helped build the sets but also made the costumes and fed the cast. She kept MADS on track financially and could tell you, to the penny, what the expenses and revenues had been for each annual production. Seeing her selling tickets, you might be deceived into thinking that she was a mild mannered little old lady, but there was a will of steel in there along with a heart of gold. In 2017, Diana was awarded the Order of the Anglican Diocese of Toronto for her tireless efforts at St. Anne's Church on the National Historic Site Restoration, St. Anne's Tower, and music (MADS). Although Diana cast a wide shadow with her many accomplishments and contributions, to her children she was simply Mom, and to her grandchildren, Nana - a Mom who wielded a chainsaw, could plumb a cottage, and enjoyed playing with power tools perhaps, but still Mom. In addition to having been an amazing role model, she leaves to her children a host of many wonderful memories: fresh-made bear claws at Christmas, early morning trips to St. Lawrence Market with her famous lists, a book and a coffee on the porch at Georgian Bay. She had three children by birth but informally adopted many more along the way. From holidays to Sunday dinner, her table always had room for a few more. Together with Roy, her husband, partner, and teammate, Diana worked hard to make a difference and improve the world around her. This generosity of spirit, and the many lives touched and impacted by it, will perhaps be her most enduring legacy. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Anne's when the pandemic is over. For those who may wish to donate to Diana's cherished causes, they are St. Anne's Anglican Church Restoration Fund and the Dr. Diana Schatz Scholarship Fund at The Michener Institute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store