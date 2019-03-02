Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Agnes BURNETT. View Sign

BURNETT, Diane Agnes It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane on February 21, 2019. An East York girl who spent her career in the Stock Brokerage business enjoying every minute of it. Predeceased by her much loved parents Joseph and Margaret Bulai (she was Daddy's girl). Beloved wife of Joe Lumley who will miss her dearly. Diane was the love of his life. She also leaves behind her sister Judith, rarely one not seen without the other, brother-in-law Doug, Jackie Drummond (loved as a daughter), her niece Gwen Zybala, her close friends Nancy and Alexander McNiven, Heather Banks, Pamela Burnett and cousins too numerous to mention and finally her many friends and colleagues on Bay Street. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses in the Intensive Care Unit of The Queensway Carleton Hospital, Ottawa for their care and compassion.



