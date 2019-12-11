BRUNI, DIANE 1959 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our cherished Diane on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital. Beloved and devoted wife of Sylvester Bruni. Loving mother of Vincent (Kristen), Sarah (Mike) and Jesse. Devoted and proud Oma to Maggie. Much loved sister of Hank (Sandra), Ria (John) and Connie (Len). Dear sister-in-law of Joe (Veronica), Mary (Tony), Nanda (the late Mike), Carla (Ermanno), Anita (Maurizio) and Donnie (Rose). Diane will now be reunited with her parents, the late William and Elizabeth Baltussen and her in-laws, the late Vincenzo and Elvira Bruni. Diane will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Diane is our shining star. She was a dedicated Kindergarten Teacher for over 30 years at Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School. She loved her job, her garden, her friends; she loved her dogs Sadie and Molly, but most of all she loved her family. Diane always thought of others first and had a loving impact on the school community and neighborhood. We will miss her and she will live in our hearts forever. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish, 45 Ludstone Dr., Toronto, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School. Donations can be made at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/107694119RR0001-toronto-catholic-district-school-board/ and direct the funds to Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School (in the message box). Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019