ROBERGE, Diane Elizabeth 1955 - 2019 Age 64. It is with sad regret that we announce the passing of Diane. After a fight with cancer, the battle is over; she is now in peace. May her memory live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Diane leaves behind her husband of 40 years, 5 children and 3 grandchildren. As per her wishes, there will be no funeral but a celebration of life Party will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 617, 937 Warden Ave., Scarborough (at Warden and Eglinton), from 1-6 p.m. (children welcome). Online condolences may be placed at newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019