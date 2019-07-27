KERR, DIANE HALINA (nee NAIDA) After a hard fought battle with cancer, Diane passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by Jim Sr., her devoted husband of 42 years. She was a loving mother to her four sons: Blayne (Jade), Jim Jr. (Catherine), Rodney (Sue) and Jeffrey; and loved and cared deeply for her sister Jeanette (Colin). She also leaves her cherished grandchildren: Zachary, Jacob, Connor, Emma, Noah and Celeste, and her special furry companion and confidant, Lucy. Diane was a smart, caring, compassionate teacher of 35 years with both the The Toronto Catholic District School Board and the The Toronto District School Board. She was a hardworking, determined and beautiful woman, who put all of herself into every project she undertook. She will always be remembered for her love of polka music, travel, swimming and euchre. Her cooking – especially pierogis - and baking were enjoyed by everyone who experienced them. She will be mourned and missed by her family and many friends across the globe, but she will never be forgotten. As per her wishes, Diane was cremated by Tranquility Funeral Services, and a private, family memorial will take place sometime in the future. Diane asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019