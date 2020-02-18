|
|
BISSON, DIANE IRENE With heavy hearts we announce that Diane Irene Bisson, resident of Toronto, Ontario (formerly of Sarnia) has passed away at the age of 60 after a short battle with cancer. She was laid to rest peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital. Diane is survived by her mother, Joyce Irene Bisson, brother, Gerry Bisson (Mary), and sister Joanne Pyette (Al). She was the loving "Aunt Dee-Dee" to nieces, Sherri Morrison (Jamie), Jennifer Pyette and Leanne Pyette along with great niece Lilly-Ann Eastman and several 'step' nieces and a nephew. Predeceased by her father Robert Guy Bisson (2009). Diane was a very special friend of Laurie and Frank Michetti and Judy and Mac McDonald. Donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Celebration of life to be held at a later date in the spring of 2020. Condolences may be made online at: dianebisson. forevermissed.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020