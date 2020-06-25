WILSON, DIANE JACQUELINE It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Diane, at the age of 77 on June 11, 2020, at the Scarborough General Hospital, after complications from a failed angioplasty. Diane was predeceased by her daughter Donna Wallis and her sister Sandra Hefferton. We lost a beautiful loving and caring woman who will be greatly missed by her husband of 58 years Mel; her daughter Jennifer Castilloux (Terry); grandson Josh Castilloux; granddaughter Stephanie Preston (Todd); grandson Cory Wallis (Aleesha); great-granddaughter Aaleigha; great-grandson McCoy; and brother Don Hart (Shirley). Although we were not allowed to be with Diane during the last weeks of her life, our thoughts and love were and will always be with her. A private Celebration of Life will be held for her in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Scarborough Health Network Foundation, Suite 108, 3030 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1P 2V5. Please note on cheque, Diane Wilson to the Chronic Kidney Disease Unit.



