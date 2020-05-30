GASCOYNE, DIANE JEAN (nee GIBBENS) Passed away peacefully, at Case Manor Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Gascoyne for 60 years. Survived by her brother Graham Gibbens of Collingwood, nephew Kevin of Missisauga, niece Christine of Barrie, and cousin Jill of Abingdon, England. Diane has directed that there be no funeral, visitation, flowers, cards, or memorials. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. Diane's remains will be interred in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto at a later date.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.