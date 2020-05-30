DIANE JEAN GASCOYNE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASCOYNE, DIANE JEAN (nee GIBBENS) Passed away peacefully, at Case Manor Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Gascoyne for 60 years. Survived by her brother Graham Gibbens of Collingwood, nephew Kevin of Missisauga, niece Christine of Barrie, and cousin Jill of Abingdon, England. Diane has directed that there be no funeral, visitation, flowers, cards, or memorials. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. Diane's remains will be interred in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved