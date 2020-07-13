1/
DIANE JOAN RICHARDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARDSON, DIANE JOAN (nee POLLARD) April 25, 1941 - July 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Diane is the beloved wife of Brian, married for 58 years. She is the loving mother of Guy (Janet), Ian and Glenn (Nicole). Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Sarah and Sienna. Big sister and confidant to her brother David. Diane will be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews. She will be forever remembered by her family and many friends. A small family service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Glen Oaks Funeral Home. When gatherings are once again permitted a Celebration of Life will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved