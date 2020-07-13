RICHARDSON, DIANE JOAN (nee POLLARD) April 25, 1941 - July 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Diane is the beloved wife of Brian, married for 58 years. She is the loving mother of Guy (Janet), Ian and Glenn (Nicole). Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Sarah and Sienna. Big sister and confidant to her brother David. Diane will be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews. She will be forever remembered by her family and many friends. A small family service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Glen Oaks Funeral Home. When gatherings are once again permitted a Celebration of Life will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



