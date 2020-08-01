HALL, DIANE LILLIAN Peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe, in Barrie, ON, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Michael Atkinson. Devoted step-mother of Shelly, and Jason (Andrea). Caring grandmother to Haley, and Carter. She will fondly be remembered by her brother Robert, and nieces Nicole, Kari, Cortney, and Kelda. A special thank you for the wonderful care from everyone at Simcoe Hospice, and all the nurses and PSWs who provided daily care to Diane. A memorial service will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, August 8th at 2 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. Invitation only. Interment will take place at Nashville Cemetery, Kleinburg, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Society of Canada, or Hospice Simcoe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store