1/1
DIANE LILLIAN HALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALL, DIANE LILLIAN Peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe, in Barrie, ON, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Michael Atkinson. Devoted step-mother of Shelly, and Jason (Andrea). Caring grandmother to Haley, and Carter. She will fondly be remembered by her brother Robert, and nieces Nicole, Kari, Cortney, and Kelda. A special thank you for the wonderful care from everyone at Simcoe Hospice, and all the nurses and PSWs who provided daily care to Diane. A memorial service will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, August 8th at 2 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. Invitation only. Interment will take place at Nashville Cemetery, Kleinburg, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Society of Canada, or Hospice Simcoe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved