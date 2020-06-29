DUFORT, DIANE MARIE July 2, 1940 - June 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully on June 25th, at Providence Villa. Diane was predeceased by her father Valois Dufort and mother Anne Dufort (nee Etherington). Diane is survived by her sister Elaine (Ken) and brothers, Paul (Ann) and John (Sandra), along with many nieces and nephews. Diane founded Mother of Mercy Missions and travelled throughout the world to help the poor. The family would like to thank all the staff at Providence Villa "Willow House" for the care, kindness and love they showed Diane over the years. Due to strict Covid rules, a private service will be held.



