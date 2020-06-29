DIANE MARIE DUFORT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUFORT, DIANE MARIE July 2, 1940 - June 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully on June 25th, at Providence Villa. Diane was predeceased by her father Valois Dufort and mother Anne Dufort (nee Etherington). Diane is survived by her sister Elaine (Ken) and brothers, Paul (Ann) and John (Sandra), along with many nieces and nephews. Diane founded Mother of Mercy Missions and travelled throughout the world to help the poor. The family would like to thank all the staff at Providence Villa "Willow House" for the care, kindness and love they showed Diane over the years. Due to strict Covid rules, a private service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved