McKECHNIE, DIANE MARYLYN April 19, 1940 - December 11, 2019 Peacefully at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, in her 80th year. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 58 years, Graeme, her three sons Kevin (Yvette), Steven (Sylvia) and Dave (Catherine). Beloved Nanny of Jack, Kate and Marilyn; Samantha; Evelyn and Oswyn. Dear sister of Ernie (Anne). Diane loved her family above all, but playing bridge was a close second. She survived her first bout with cancer in 1966, and her subsequent medical history could fill volumes, but Diane never lost her grace or her spirit. She always had kind words to share, and she will forever be an inspiration to us all. The family welcomes written condolences, but in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice, 200 Sherway Drive, Toronto, M9C 0A7. Service will be held on Monday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity St. Paul Anglican Church, 26 Stavebank Road, Mississauga.

