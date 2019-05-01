SMOLENAARS, DIANE MAY (nee FORD) Surrounded by love and family, Diane Smolenaars, age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ian Anderson House, Oakville. Diane will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched and leaves behind, including her cherished husband of 49 years, Martin, daughters Denise (Shawn Chapman) and Michelle (Stewart Hunter), grandchildren Joshua and Mikaela, bonus granddaughters Erin and Michelle, and sister Yvonne Ford-Gillen. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Mildred, brother Delmar and brother-in-law Jim. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, May 2nd at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home at 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Visitation to be held from 1-2 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 2 p.m. Private Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or Ian Anderson House hospice. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019