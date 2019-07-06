Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane (Hilda) McCULLOCH. View Sign Obituary



McCULLOCH, (Hilda) Diane (nee COLLIER) February 10, 1932 – July 1, 2019 It hurts me to announce that my girlfriend for 72 years, and my wife for 67 of them, Diane McCulloch, died in the ICU at Southlake Regional Health Centre at 11:42 a.m. on July 1, 2019. She succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, complicated by pneumonia. She was born in Hamilton, Ontario to Sydney and Elaine Collier, and is survived by her sister, Muriel Peachey (Jim) of Burlington, Ontario. Diane and I have had a super life together. We have three wonderful children, Brian (Debbie), David (Heather) and Lenore (Brian); five loving grandchildren, Andrea (Anthony), Alana (Gio), Lorne, Elaina and Matthew, and great-granddaughters Alessia and Aila. Diane was a great "stay-at-home Mom" until Lenore was in University. She then worked for five years for the North York Library. When I was transferred to Nova Scotia in 1975, she retired and we enjoyed three years there. Then we moved back to the GTA and finally settled in Newmarket after some 25 years. Twenty years later she fell victim to that terrible condition that took her from us. Life will not be the same without you, and we shall never forget you. Much love, Jim. In accordance with Diane's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will take place later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Southlake Regional Health Centre or your favourite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.taylorfh.ca Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close