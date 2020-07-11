1/1
DIANE NOREEN SCREATON-ABERNETHY
SCREATON-ABERNETHY, DIANE NOREEN Born in Toronto on July 29, 1933, to the late Alfred and Helen Screaton, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. Diane was predeceased by sister Margorie Linton. Diane was a graduate of Moulton College School for Girls in Toronto. She then pursued her glamorous and exciting career as a flight attendant for American Airlines. Diane married and then devoted her time and attention to her family. As a longstanding member of Balmy Beach Club, Diane was a skilled lawn bowler, participating in tournaments whenever possible. Diane also graciously volunteered for many years at a nursing home in the Beaches. Son Scott (Michelle) and daughter Nancy Abernethy will dearly miss their mother, while grandchildren Colin, Cynthia (Justin), Heather (Nicholas), Rayna (Eric), Kiera, and Deanna will miss their Nana. Loved by all who knew her, Diane's wish was that her life to be celebrated in one's own private and personal way.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
