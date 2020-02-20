Home

Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
OWEN, DIANE Suddenly at home on Friday, February 14, 2020 in her 79th year. Diane, beloved wife of 47 years to Dennis. Loving aunt to the Late John Robinson (Pam), Debbie Stevenson (John), Lori Grigg (Earl), James Robinson (Sarah) and their families. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill on Saturday, February 22nd from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. In memory of Diane, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020
