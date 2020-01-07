|
|
FORD, DIANE RUTH In the evening of Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones, Mrs. Diane Ford passed away from cancer, at the age of 85. Dearly beloved wife for over 50 years to the late Douglas Bruce Ford (former MPP of Etobicoke Humber). Cherished mother of Kathy Ford, Randy Ford and Mary, Premier Doug Ford and his wife Karla and the late Rob Ford (the 64th Mayor of Toronto). Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Michael, Krista, Kayla, Kara, Kyla, Stephanie, Dougie, Madison and Jonathan. Diane will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Mrs. Ford was an active member of her community who supported numerous charitable causes. But most of all, she was the rock for her family, especially her 10 grandchildren. The Ford Family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from members of the community in recent weeks. The family would also like to thank Mrs. Ford's caregivers for their compassionate support. The family will receive their friends at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from The Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Road, Toronto at 10 a.m. with a private family interment. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020