DIANE SANDRA CLARKE

Service Information
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON
L3V 5C1
(705)-325-2231
Obituary

CLARKE, DIANE SANDRA (nee McINTAGGART) August 28, 1940 - October 13, 2019 Peacefully at home, with husband Bernard, by her side. Diane, of Uptergrove, formerly of Toronto, mother of Brenda Goldsmith (Chuck) of Orillia and Mary-Lou Martinez (Lou) of Toronto. Grandmother of six. Daughter of the late John and Doris McIntaggart. Sister of Wayne McIntaggart (predeaceased), Edward McIntaggart (predeceased), Raymond McIntaggart (Mary Leah), Mary Ross (Ken), Karen Emons (Ron Roberts), and Arlene Butler (Kurt Wilkie), and cherished friend of Cathy Dolan. Arrangements entrusted to Mundell Funeral Home, Orillia, 705-325-2231. mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019
