CACCAVALE, DIANE SIMONNE (nee JOLICOEUR) It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that the family announces the sudden passing of Diane on February 13, 2019. Diane was born in Sudbury on May 14, 1964. Treasured daughter of Audrey and Raymond (predeceased) Jolicoeur. Dear sister to Catherine, Patti and Michelle McIntosh. Diane was a devoted and loving mother to her daughters, Roxanne and Zoe, who were her pride and joy (father Jack E.). Diane was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and a special friend to Kyle, Megan and Caleb. As a mentor and friend to her co-workers, Diane loved her job as a dedicated Operations Manager with Concentrix. An avid sports fan who loved the Blue Jays and Montreal Canadiens and never lost hope and cheered them on, win or lose. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Paramedics and the Medical Team at Lakeridge Health Hospital for their care and compassion. Diane's beautiful smile will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to the SPCA Society. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488), on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Online condolences may be placed at

