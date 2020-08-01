1/
DIANE SLEEMAN-TIMBERLAKE
SLEEMAN-TIMBERLAKE, DIANE Suddenly, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Scarborough, at the age of 57. Diane, beloved wife of Kevin. Survived by her mother Ethel Sleeman (her father the late Stan), her twin sister Donna (Ben), niece Cindy, mother-in-law Gail, sister-in-law Shannon (George), nephew Michael and her uncles and aunts. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics, 65 Overlea Blvd., Ste. 200, Toronto, ON M4H 1P1, would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Donna Paquin
Sister
