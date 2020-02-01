|
|
WAKEFIELD, DIANE Diane Sandra Wakefield (nee Whiting) drifted away peacefully on January 23, 2020, at the age of 75, after her battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born and raised in Toronto, Diane and Peter moved to Red Deer in 2010 to be with their daughter and her family. Diane was predeceased by her parents Frank and Lillian Whiting, 3 of her brothers and 3 of her sisters. Mom will always be remembered for her strength, courage and love of her family. Left to mourn her passing are her husband of 52 years Peter, daughter Lesley Zariwny, son-in-law Jason, 3 grandkids (Zachary, Nathaniel and Sarah), brother Ken and sister Gwen, plus many nieces and nephews. Also mourning her are the friends she made during her time in Red Deer but especially her best friend of 71 years Betty Milne. A special thank you to all who came to visit mom during her stay at the hospice. Your visits meant a lot to her and brought a smile to her face. A big thank you, as well, to the amazing and caring staff of the Red Deer Hospice Society. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Red Deer Hospice Society (99 Arnot Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 3S6). No funeral services will be held as per Diane's wishes. Condolences to Diane's family may be emailed to [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020