WEBB, Diane (nee HARKNESS) Suddenly, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Diane Webb passed away peacefully. Loving Wife of (the late) Norman; Mom to David and his wife Judy, Stephen and his wife Pat and (the late) Mark and his husband (the late) Dennis; Grandmother to Amanda, Kellisa, Melinda and Jeffrey and Sarah. Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. If, by chance, you wish to remember our Mom, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do as she asks, then she will live forever. Mom – together again with your bridge partner, so bid and make that grand slam.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020