More Obituaries for Diane WEBB
Diane WEBB

Diane WEBB Obituary
WEBB, Diane (nee HARKNESS) Suddenly, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Diane Webb passed away peacefully. Loving Wife of (the late) Norman; Mom to David and his wife Judy, Stephen and his wife Pat and (the late) Mark and his husband (the late) Dennis; Grandmother to Amanda, Kellisa, Melinda and Jeffrey and Sarah. Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. If, by chance, you wish to remember our Mom, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do as she asks, then she will live forever. Mom – together again with your bridge partner, so bid and make that grand slam.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
