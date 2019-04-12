Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE WHELDRAKE. View Sign

WHELDRAKE, DIANE It is with sadness that the family of Diane Patricia Wheldrake (nee Monaghan) announce her passing, after a long illness, at The Rekai Centre in Toronto, on April 8, 2019, at the age of 82. Diane was born in Schumacher on May 11, 1937 and moved to Toronto in 1962. While working at a Bay Street law firm, she met strapping young lawyer and former hockey player Murray Jack Wheldrake. They married in Schumacher on August 7, 1965, by Flying Father and former Toronto Maple Leaf Les Costello. They settled in the then-new Toronto suburb of Don Mills, where Diane went on to reside for 52 years. As a member of the nearby Donalda Club, Diane loved golf, curling, tennis and social events of all kinds, particularly those that involved music and singing. Diane loved Muskoka, spending many summers and some winters at the family cottage in Huntsville. She was known for her skiing, boat-driving, bonfires and lead foot. After raising her 4 kids, Diane returned to paid work as a Legal Assistant at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Law, from 1984 until she retired in 2002. Diane will no doubt be remembered by Don Mills neighbours for her sociability, sense of humour, green thumb and commitment to off-leash dog walking. Diane was the daughter of Mary and Earl Monaghan, the sister of James Monaghan, the wife of Murray Jack Wheldrake and the mother of Peter Wheldrake (all deceased). She is survived by children Sean (Heather), Lesley (Stephen), Mark (Julie) and by grandchildren Charlotte, Brodie, Erika, Kylie, Kenzie, Oscar, Tess, Flynn and Lily. Visitation will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, on Sunday, April 14th at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Toronto Humane Society.

