DIANNE ARROWSMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DIANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARROWSMITH, DIANNE (nee REYNOLDS) Passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor, Lindsay on May 18, 2020 in her 76th year. Daughter of the late Deborah and Jack Reynolds. Predeceased by the love of her life, Bill Arrowsmith. Her three girls were her world: Samantha Hunting, Andra Stewart, and Fyffe Hunting. Cherished grandmother to Stirling, Sasha, Zoe, Andy, Jack, Joshua, Jasmine, Dane (predeceased), and Chenoa. Survived by her sister Glenda Linderman. Dianne was a vivacious, charismatic woman who loved people. One couldn't help but be drawn in to her engaging personality. Dianne will be missed by her dear friends and neighbours from throughout her life. The family would like to thank the tireless loving staff of Victoria Manor for their dedication and care to Dianne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, www.mackeys.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved