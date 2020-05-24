ARROWSMITH, DIANNE (nee REYNOLDS) Passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor, Lindsay on May 18, 2020 in her 76th year. Daughter of the late Deborah and Jack Reynolds. Predeceased by the love of her life, Bill Arrowsmith. Her three girls were her world: Samantha Hunting, Andra Stewart, and Fyffe Hunting. Cherished grandmother to Stirling, Sasha, Zoe, Andy, Jack, Joshua, Jasmine, Dane (predeceased), and Chenoa. Survived by her sister Glenda Linderman. Dianne was a vivacious, charismatic woman who loved people. One couldn't help but be drawn in to her engaging personality. Dianne will be missed by her dear friends and neighbours from throughout her life. The family would like to thank the tireless loving staff of Victoria Manor for their dedication and care to Dianne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, www.mackeys.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on May 24, 2020.