Dianne Dorothy SYDIJ
SYDIJ, Dianne Dorothy (nee PETRASH) It is with profound sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of their dear Dianne, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, at the age of 69. Loving and devoted wife of Steven for 40 years. Cherished daughter of Stella (the late Buddy) Petrash. Much-loved sister of Peter (Dianne), Buddy and Michele (Danny) Bilyk and sister-in-law of Natalia (Warren) Bond and Walter (Wendy) Sydij. Caring aunt of Steven, Michael (Amy), Sophia, Connor (Sophie) and Ridge. Dianne will be fondly remembered by her aunt Joyce (James) Prezio, Helen Halchuck and Mary Fica and their families. Dianne will be held dear in the hearts of her family and many friends. Private family service. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hill House Hospice or Mackenzie Health Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - A. Roy Miller Chapel
1695 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M6N 1J2
(416) 656-3585
