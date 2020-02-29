|
|
DELJANOV, DIANNE FLORENCE (nee WYNN) March 13, 1949 – February 19, 2020 Died peacefully, with her two daughters by her side. Dianne was predeceased by her parents Dora and Charles Wynn, and older half-brother John and husband Peter. She is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Gauss and Kim Harkness; by son-in-law Gary, grandchildren, Melissa, Nikolaus, Kyra and Teagan; by son-in-law Patrick, grandson Jackson and her beloved dogs Trixie and Chloe. Dianne's joie de vivre was infectious. Always willing to try something new, she was as open in her culinary experiments as she was in life. Dianne loved to travel. Her involvement with the Baptist Church brought her to volunteer in Kenya, where she nurtured lifelong friendships. Her battle with cancer was short lived. Her daughters, Kelly and Kim would like to thank Dr. Schneider of Mount Sinai Hospital, her wonderful nurse Alexie, Dr. Selby, Dr. Nolan, and the incredibly attentive and compassionate nurses of the PCU at Sunnybrook Hospital. As per her wishes, there will be no funeral and her remains have been cremated. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, March 6th, at 4 Park Vista, Main Floor Common Room, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Dianne would be happy to have seen donations go to either the Canadian Wildlife Fund or TV Ontario, both of which she was an avid supporter of.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020