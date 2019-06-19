Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANNE NAOMI NISHIKAWA. View Sign Service Information Drury Funeral Centre Ltd. 519 Victoria Street East Alliston , ON L9R 1K1 (705)-435-3535 Obituary

NISHIKAWA, DIANNE NAOMI On June 16, 2019, with her husband, children and sisters lovingly caring for her, Dianne Naomi Nishikawa died peacefully at home. Born July 4, 1960 in Toronto, Ontario, predeceased by her mother Sumi (Hayashi) and father Hugo (Yamamoto), Dianne grew up in Etobicoke and finished high school at Thistletown Collegiate Institute. She graduated Occupational Therapy from the University of Toronto in 1982. She was always one to make lasting friendships with those she met at School, in University and at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Toronto. Her OT career began at Mississauga General Hospital and in 1987 she moved to Lacombe, Alberta, with the love of her life Richard. They married in 1988 and spent 11 years in Lacombe where they had 4 children Erin, Graham, Kevin and Mark. She worked at Red Deer Regional Hospital and helped establish a Back-Rehabilitation Program. In 1996, she was diagnosed with

NISHIKAWA, DIANNE NAOMI On June 16, 2019, with her husband, children and sisters lovingly caring for her, Dianne Naomi Nishikawa died peacefully at home. Born July 4, 1960 in Toronto, Ontario, predeceased by her mother Sumi (Hayashi) and father Hugo (Yamamoto), Dianne grew up in Etobicoke and finished high school at Thistletown Collegiate Institute. She graduated Occupational Therapy from the University of Toronto in 1982. She was always one to make lasting friendships with those she met at School, in University and at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Toronto. Her OT career began at Mississauga General Hospital and in 1987 she moved to Lacombe, Alberta, with the love of her life Richard. They married in 1988 and spent 11 years in Lacombe where they had 4 children Erin, Graham, Kevin and Mark. She worked at Red Deer Regional Hospital and helped establish a Back-Rehabilitation Program. In 1996, she was diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant with Mark and endured many treatments. In 1998, with much regret, Dianne and family moved back to Alliston, Ontario, to be closer to family. She resurrected her OT career at Southlake Regional Hospital and spent over 10 years helping people regain their health most recently with the Stroke Team. She gained the respect and admiration of coworkers before retiring due to her illness. She will be missed by them all. Dianne had many passions. She loved to be outdoors, the highlight being hiking the Gros Morne Trail. She helped form a group of women called the Hot Mamas who every week did something together, whether it was skiing, cycling or enjoying a glass of wine. She sang Barbershop Style with Sugartones, was past President and also Bass Lead for the group. She sang in a number of quartets. People loved to be around Dianne. She made friends easily. What made her special was her way of understanding and enjoying people without judgement or prejudice. Dianne's three sisters Grace (Bill), Shirley (Brian) and Judy had a special bond with her. Nothing was too small to do for their baby sister. Dianne loved to travel with them, run road races with them, make chocolates with them. They were instrumental in caring and supporting Dianne over the last year. Her nephews Daniel, Martin, Matt (Lisa) and Jeff (Monique) will miss her. Her husband's family will also feel the loss of a wonderful sister-in-law/aunt who was the only person to win the annual Fins & Skins Family Tournament twice. Dianne was especially proud of her children. It gave her great comfort to see them develop into confident, responsible, fun-loving people. Their lives are a tribute to her love and compassion and her habit of knowing when to say something and more importantly when to say nothing. Finally, she will be especially missed by her husband Richard. After overcoming so many challenges, they learned to live life in the moment. Each day was cherished together. Each experience treasured. They lived without regrets… Dianne's visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The celebration of Dianne's life will be held in the chapel on Friday, June 21st at 1 p.m. She asked that everyone wear bright, happy colours to remember her colourful, joyful life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Toronto, would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close