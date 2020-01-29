|
O'NEILL, Dianne (nee McKIE) September 13, 1929 - January 25, 2020 From her family's loving embrace, Mom has rejoined the love of her life and brought to a close a chapter within a marvelous story. She has surrendered in her battle with dementia. The long, silent night is over and the sun is rising on a new and peaceful day. Born Mary Dianne McKie in Chatham, ON and in her ninety-first year, Mom was predeceased by parents Thomas and Nora (Santre) McKie, sister Ruth (Poth) and brother Tom. A proud graduate of The Pines School of the Urseline Sisters, she pursued a career in nursing and would graduate from the nursing school at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chatham in 1951. In the fall of 1951, she would meet the love of her life, John O'Neill of Lindsay, ON (deceased 1998) and that would set the course for the rest of their lives. Married in Chatham in November of 1952, they would go on to build their life and family together through a partnership that has been the envy of many and an inspiration to all. Together they achieved a great deal, but without question, Mom always considered their greatest achievement to be their family. Loving mother to Shawn, Tim (Betty MacNeil), Kathleen (Mike Harrison), Erin (Brent Wetmore) Maureen and Dan (Kristi Harrison), Nana to Jason, Matthew, BJ, Jonathan, Lindsay and Drew and great-grandmother to Van; her family was her pride and joy. Following moves to Saskatoon and Calgary, a move to Brampton in 1965 would see the family settled. Dad's extensive and frequent travel meant that Mom ruled the roost at home. And rule she did; with a firm hand, a clear head, a kind heart and an unmistakeable touch of class; while simultaneously working the midnight shift as a case room nurse at Peel Memorial Hospital. As we grew up, everyone was welcome at The O'Neill's. Always encouraging us to "bring your friends home" the family home often more closely resembled Grand Central Station, but it was a place of great warmth and joy. Always welcoming friends and family and often opening their home to others made our home a special place to be. The front door was seldom closed and was never locked. A commensurate entertainer and a gifted cook and baker, Mom could just as easily turn out a meal for twenty as she could for six. Invitations to her dinner parties and special events were much sought after and were always memorable. The life lessons from Mom were basic and still ring true today: Life is all about tolerance and self respect. There is no excuse for bad manners. Be kind to others and carry a happy disposition. Dare to dream. These cornerstones have laid the foundation for our family. As we go forward we carry the indelible influence of two very special people with us and we are at peace in the knowledge that they are once again together. The family wish to thank the amazing care team and staff at Burton Manor in Brampton for their personal and compassionate care over the course of Mom's battle with dementia. Special thanks go out to Theresa, Josie, Maria, Andrew and the entire Sunny Orchard team. You have made this sad time manageable. Please accept our deepest thanks. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life gathering at The Brampton Golf Club, 7700 Kennedy Rd., Brampton, between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Covenant House.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020