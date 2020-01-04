|
WEBSTER, DIANNE RUTH (nee ARISS) August 12, 1932 - December 31, 2019 Beloved wife of more than 50 years of the late Warwick (Rick) Webster. Mother of Wayne (Carol), Graham (Dr. Margaret Haddad), Nancy (Brian Quirt) and Mark (Kristie). Predeceased by brothers Hugh, and Jim, sister Sylvia, and daughter-in-law Joanne. Proud grandmother of Kassandra (Ben Wettlaufer), Alanna, Martina, Andrew, Victoria, Luke, and Daniel. Dianne led an active, hardworking life, beginning with her early days helping out at her family's resort, Rossmoyne Inn, in Muskoka. After raising four children she went back to the workforce, and for many years served as the Secretary of her beloved St. James' Anglican Church in Orillia. She was also a strong believer in volunteerism, taking part in missionary work in Honduras, and serving as a 40-year volunteer with Telecare Orillia, for which she received national recognition. Dianne was also bestowed with the Order of St. James for both her professional and volunteer service to the parish. A vivacious, caring, spirited, and spiritual flame has gone out. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Trillium Manor for their continued care, allowing Dianne to live her final years with dignity and love. Friends and family will celebrate her life at St. James' Anglican Church on Wednesday, January 8th at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. James' Anglican Church or to Telecare Orillia. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, 705-326-3595.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020