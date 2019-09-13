Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 View Map Obituary

ITO, DR. DICK HIDEKI At the age of 67, Dick completed his journey with ALS. Son of Mitsuyoshi and Yoshimi (predeceased) and brother to Arthur. Nephew to Tsugio and Fumiko Ito and cousin to Shaly Iwashita, Kim Yamazaki and Mary (Ito) Ammendolia. Special friend to Dr. Lily Chan. Dick earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery and Masters in Science - Dental Public Health from the University of Toronto in 1981 and 2007, respectively. His interest in dental public health started with and was strengthened by observations of the disparity in health between the rich and the poor, the privileged and the marginalized. Dick worked for the City of Toronto Dental and Oral Health Services as a dentist and dental manager, from 1990 to 2003. As a Specialist in Public Health Dentistry, he retired as the dental consultant for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. Prior to his illness he was also the Chief Examiner in Dental Public Health for the Royal College of Dentists of Canada; President of the Ontario Association of Public Health Dentistry (OAPHD) and was on the Executive of the Ontario Association of Public Health Dentistry (OAPHD); and an Assistant Professor in the discipline of Dental Public Health at the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto. Dick was an avid promoter and researcher of community water fluoridation. He was known provincially, nationally and internationally for his expertise on this topic. His achievements have not been without their challenges. Over the years, different groups have opposed the continuation and/or expansion of community water fluoridation. Educating the public about the impact of oral health on overall health and well-being and working with community groups to improve the burden of dental disease has been a long journey. While Dick had a great passion for his work, he also had a wide range of interests. He enjoyed cycling, camping, reading, movies, opera and music. He was an avid adventurer, he climbed Machu Picchu in Peru, bungee jumped while in South Africa and loved a long scenic hike. Dick had a full life. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Physician Dr. Howe; the palliative care nurse team from SE Health led by Nina, Jennifer, Valentina and Elena; his PSWs from CBI Health Group Carol, Darisa and Behrooz; Dr. Zinman, Dr. Tandon and Dr. Tran, all the staff at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre - ALS Clinic; and Sarah Reedman from ALS Canada. Dick never felt like he had to deal with ALS by himself and their support was tremendous. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations can be made to ALS Society of Canada or the Royal Ontario Museum. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Both will be held at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (east gate entrance), Toronto, 416-485-5572. See their website for transit information.



