LAW, Dick W. 1921 - 2019 Dick passed away peacefully after 98 wonderful years. Survived by his loving wife, Mabel, his children Steven (Faye) and Julie (Dave) and his four grandchildren Stephanie (Adam), Amanda, Lauren and Lindsay. He was a loving, selfless husband to Mabel for over 64 years. He was an influential father figure sharing his advice and wisdom to everyone. Dick was born in Brockville, received his engineering degree in Seattle and settled in Toronto. His ambition and drive led him to be a successful Civil Engineer owning his own business. Since the early 1960's, Dick's structural engineering firm contributed to thousands of projects shaping the City of Toronto. Many of these buildings are still in the city, marking his hard work and dedication. Among many achievements, he received a structural engineering award in Utility Design for the Ontario Power Building at University and College. Retiring at 79 years old, his favourite part of retirement was travelling the world and spending time with family. These memories will be cherished always. Dick's intelligence and strength had a strong influence on family and friends leading many to respect, love and admire him. He will be missed greatly as a father, grandfather, uncle and friend. The family will receive friends and family at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 3:00 – 5:00 and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24th. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. in GLENVIEW PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1 Glenview Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, May 25th with a half hour visitation prior to the service. Interment at York Cemetery to follow. Flowers gratefully accepted, but if desired, donations to charity of choice would be appreciated by the Law family. Condolences may be forwarded through



