Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIETER Heinrich KAHL. View Sign Obituary

KAHL, DIETER Heinrich October 24, 1939 – October 24, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Dad and Opa, Dieter Heinrich Kahl, at his home on the morning of Thursday, October 24th, his 80th birthday. Dieter was born and raised in Bremen, Germany, the son of Heinrich and Marie Kahl and after living in Johannesburg, South Africa for five years, immigrated to Canada in March 1969 with his younger brother Horst (Edmonton). Dieter loved to play his accordion and brought much happiness to audiences at countless events throughout the GTA and Southern Ontario. He was very well liked by the many friends he made in the German-Canadian community over his lifetime. He was an avid gardener and enthusiastic member of the Westway Horticultural Society 2001-2018 (Club President 2003-2004), as well as the Roselands and the Etobicoke Horticultural Societies. Dieter was very active in his younger days, a talented swimmer who would regularly be found swimming laps at the Etobicoke Olympium and was an active participant in the Deutsche Sportabzeichen for many years. Dieter was the proud father of Roland (Joycelyn) and Kristina (Daniel); former spouse of Amy (née Asuncion); and especially proud grandfather of Vincent, Jacob, Julian and Ellie. In keeping with Dieter's wishes, cremation has taken place and his close family gathered this past Sunday for a private celebration of his life.

KAHL, DIETER Heinrich October 24, 1939 – October 24, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Dad and Opa, Dieter Heinrich Kahl, at his home on the morning of Thursday, October 24th, his 80th birthday. Dieter was born and raised in Bremen, Germany, the son of Heinrich and Marie Kahl and after living in Johannesburg, South Africa for five years, immigrated to Canada in March 1969 with his younger brother Horst (Edmonton). Dieter loved to play his accordion and brought much happiness to audiences at countless events throughout the GTA and Southern Ontario. He was very well liked by the many friends he made in the German-Canadian community over his lifetime. He was an avid gardener and enthusiastic member of the Westway Horticultural Society 2001-2018 (Club President 2003-2004), as well as the Roselands and the Etobicoke Horticultural Societies. Dieter was very active in his younger days, a talented swimmer who would regularly be found swimming laps at the Etobicoke Olympium and was an active participant in the Deutsche Sportabzeichen for many years. Dieter was the proud father of Roland (Joycelyn) and Kristina (Daniel); former spouse of Amy (née Asuncion); and especially proud grandfather of Vincent, Jacob, Julian and Ellie. In keeping with Dieter's wishes, cremation has taken place and his close family gathered this past Sunday for a private celebration of his life. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close