VON NICKISCH-ROSENEGK, Diethert Son of Kurt and Herta, died of a stroke on September 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Longtime resident of Brampton. Survived by wife Karin (Richter), son Andre (children Olivia and Owen), son Sascha and Lisa (children Isla and Kai), brothers Archibald, Reiner and Jurgen, sister Gisela and nephews Markus and Norvin, all in Germany. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 1:30 p.m. at the Hansa Haus, 6650 Hurontario St., Mississauga (entrance via Maritz to Hansa Drive).
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019