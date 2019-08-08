Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DILYS ANNE (SAUNDERS) PHILIP. View Sign Obituary

Passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in her 78th year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, George Philip, in June, 2019. Dear sister of Jackie Burnell (George) and Jerry Saunders (Barb). Loving mother of Lloyd, Rick (Cathy), Craig (Linda), David (Mickey), Daniel (Mary), Dale (Angela) and Darren (Radana). Cherished "Nanny" of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is fondly remembered for her compassion, perseverance and welcoming nature. Celebration of life for both Dilys and George Philip will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's United Church, 333 Crosby Ave., Richmond Hill, (905) 884-3606. Memorial donations may be made to the or Heart & Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers. Published in the Toronto Star from Aug. 8 to Sept. 7, 2019

