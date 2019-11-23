Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DILYS ELIZABETH WHITEHEAD. View Sign Obituary

WHITEHEAD, DILYS ELIZABETH (nee TAIT) Passed away at her home in Stouffville, Ontario, on October 31, 2019, Dilys (nee Tait) beloved daughter of the late Archie and Dilys Tait. Remembered by her cousins, Harry (Cambridge, ON) and the late Stephen Meads and also her niece and nephew Suzanne and Duncan Tasker of the Isle of Man. Dilys taught at R.H. McGregor School in East York until her retirement in 2000. She then was a volunteer and educator at the Toronto Zoo for 17 years. Cremation has taken place. As per her wishes, there will be no funeral. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Toronto Zoo, Orangutan area, at 361A Old Finch Avenue, Toronto, M1B 5K7.

WHITEHEAD, DILYS ELIZABETH (nee TAIT) Passed away at her home in Stouffville, Ontario, on October 31, 2019, Dilys (nee Tait) beloved daughter of the late Archie and Dilys Tait. Remembered by her cousins, Harry (Cambridge, ON) and the late Stephen Meads and also her niece and nephew Suzanne and Duncan Tasker of the Isle of Man. Dilys taught at R.H. McGregor School in East York until her retirement in 2000. She then was a volunteer and educator at the Toronto Zoo for 17 years. Cremation has taken place. As per her wishes, there will be no funeral. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Toronto Zoo, Orangutan area, at 361A Old Finch Avenue, Toronto, M1B 5K7. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019

