Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
More Obituaries for DIMITRIOS FATSIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIMITRIOS "JIM" FATSIS

DIMITRIOS "JIM" FATSIS Obituary
FATSIS, DIMITRIOS "JIM" Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March, 19, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, at the age 83. Beloved Husband of Artemis Fatsis for 56 years. Loving Dad of his son Tom and his wife Gina and his daughter Olga and her husband Scott. Much-loved Papou of Artemis, Sofia (Enrico) and Mitchell Cole. Survived by his brothers Peter Fatsis and Nico Fatsis of Greece. A private service will be held at this time. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online messages and condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020
