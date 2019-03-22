GOUSTERIS, DIMITRIOS It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dimitrios Gousteris, who passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in his 88th year. He is survived by his loving wife Stavroula and beloved daughters Chrisoula (Lagos), Roula (Page), Mary (Clarke), Sophia (Tantsef) and Domna (Spyropoulos). He will be deeply missed by his 9 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren, his many friends and all of those whose hearts he touched in life. Friends and family will be received at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at ST. DEMETERIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 30 Thorncliffe Park Dr., at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd. Online condolences and directions may be viewed at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019