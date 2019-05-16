Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIMITRIOS "JIM" TZOGAS. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary

TZOGAS, DIMITRIOS "JIM" It is with great sadness that the family of Dimitrios "Jim" Tzogas announce his passing, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, just shy of his 81st birthday. Everyone who knew Jim will remember him as a kind, proud, loyal man with a quick wit and a love for hockey. Born in Kelli, Florina, Greece, on June 20, 1938, Jim came to Canada in 1962 to begin a new life. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Maria, his 3 children, John, Angelo, Silvia and his son-in-law Jean Carlo. Jim was a proud grandfather "dedo" to his grandson Yannis. The youngest of 7, Jim is survived by his sisters Tina and Menka; predeceased by siblings Alex, Louie, Tom and Irena. He will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be held at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. in Scarborough, on Friday, May 17th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral will be at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, May 18th at 10 a.m. Interment at Elgin Mills Cemetery.



