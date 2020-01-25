|
|
DIMITROFF, DIMITRO "DAN" 1939 - 2020 Dan passed away on January 21, 2020, in his 80th year. Loving husband of Elvie (nee Rodney) for 52 years and beloved father of Kevin (Nicole) and Craig (Veronica). Proud grandfather of 8 and survived by his sister Penca Wright and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Dan's career included time in the Air Force and work as a mechanic for Addressograph and Security Card. Post-retirement, Dan worked as an airport limo driver and school bus driver. Dan will be remembered for his love of music, food and wine, summer baseball and travel. Dan was a great dancer and played Santa for many years at work Christmas parties. Friends can call at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home in Newmarket, ON, on January 25, 2020. Visitation from 2-4 p.m., service at 4 p.m. followed by reception. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in Dan's name, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020